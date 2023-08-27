Daniel Peretz sharing a dressing room with idol Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich a “dream come true”

Bayern Munich are about to announce the arrival of Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv. The 23-year-old will be moving to a big club, a dream come true for many. This move means more to Peretz because he will be playing alongside Manuel Neuer, his idol growing up:

Peretz spent his entire teenage years looking up to Neuer, quite literally: he had a giant photo of the 2014 World Cup winner on his bedroom wall.

A source close to the player who spoke to The Athletic on condition of anonymity said “Daniel is coming to Munich to learn — to learn from the best. To share the dressing room with Manuel Neuer is a dream come true for him.”

It’ll be a while before Bayern’s ultras sing his name, if they ever do, but Peretz’s beaming smile in front of photographers at Ben Gurion airport’s private terminal before leaving Tel Aviv last night said it all.

For the poster boy of Israeli goalkeeping, the chance to work with his idol was worth giving up all the adulation at home.

– via The Athletic