Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing Fulham, Manchester City stars to solve alleged defensive midfielder issue; FC Barcelona, PSG, AS Roma battling for disgruntled Chelsea star?; Crystal Palace ready to give Eden Hazard a chance?; and MORE!

This is certainly one that no one saw coming (if true...and that’s a massive if).

Per a report, Bayern Munich would use the find generated from a sale of Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool FC to buy Fulham defensive midfielder João Palhinha:

Bayern Munich are planning a move for Fulham midfielder João Palhinha as they prepare to offload Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch, sources have told Football Insider. Bayern are keen to bring in a new defensive midfielder before the window closes and Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the Portuguese star. It is understood that the German giants will use the funds from Gravenberch’s proposed sale to make a move for Palhina. Football Insider revealed on Friday (25 August) that Liverpool could make a new move for £30million-rated Gravenberch with their pursuit of Cheick Doucoure slowing. Palhinha has previously been linked with a move to West Ham this summer as a replacement for Declan Rice, but the Hammers deemed the Fulham star too expensive.

It seems plausible...but is it legitimate? There is definitely some doubt surrounding that. All signs indicate that club executives are settled on the team’s midfield even if coach Thomas Tuchel continues to push for a new No. 6.

Manchester City wanted Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman before it inked Jérémy Doku, but the Bavarians stiff-armed Pep Guardiola’s pursuit:

Manchester City considered a move for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman prior to the signing of Rennes star Jeremy Doku. The treble-winners completed the signing of the 21-year-old Belgium international on Thursday, with the potential for Doku to make his Manchester City debut against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon. Manchester City signed the former Rennes right-winger for £55.4 million, amid late interest from Premier League trio West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea. Fabrice Hawkins claims that Bayern Munich rejected interest from Manchester City, who considered a move for the 27-year-old forward. The Frenchman, who has played for PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich, has won 29 major trophies during his career, including eight Bundesliga titles.

Bayern Munich bagged a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in its Bundesliga opener and there was plenty to like about what we saw.

Moreover, Harry Kane gave everyone an idea of just how impactful he can be as the Bavarians aim to add for trophies to their case this season. Given how much other news broke over the week, you know this episode is loaded, so let’s get to it:

Kane is everything many fans thought he could be — a dominant force.

Will Thomas Tuchel start Leroy Sané over Thomas Müller at the No. 10?

Josip Stanišić’s move is beneficial for him, but now Bayern Munich is scrambling.

Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch could both leave before the transfer window ends.

What gives on those rumors linking Leroy Sané to both FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC?

Bayern Munich has been linked to Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips once again and now, it appears that Pep Guardiola could really be open to selling the former Leeds United star.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC are said to have interest in the 27-year-old:

Manchester City are happy to sell Kalvin Phillips just one year after arriving from Leeds, and reports suggest Liverpool must disrupt a long-term Bayern Munich plan if they’re to sign the England international. Phillips, 27, has endured a nightmare stint since leaving Elland Road for the Etihad last year. Phillips cost £42m to sign, though failed to make a dent in Pep Guardiola’s plans last term. The imperious Rodri remained untouchable in the primary holding midfield role. Concerns over the player’s fitness were publicly raised by Pep Guardiola. What’s more, when the Spaniard changed tactics and introduced his 3-2-4-1 formation, it was either John Stones or Rico Lewis most often chosen to partner Rodri in the engine room.

It is nearing the end of the transfer window and one club’s trash could turn into another club’s treasure...or that is at least the way many team executives are hoping things play out.

At Chelsea FC, Romelu Lukaku is waaaaaay out of favor and could go on loan to AS Roma. However, FC Barcelona and PSG could throw their own respective hats in the ring for the striker:

Chelsea are in talks over sending striker Romelu Lukaku on loan to Roma but Barcelona and PSG could make rival bids if the Belgian is available on a temporary deal.

After downing Werder Bremen 4-0 in the Bundesliga opener, Bayern Munich will host FC Augsburg in a match that should not present much danger to Thomas Tuchel’s new-look squad.

Bayern Munich will be seeking to keep the good times rolling and to also build up a nice base of points early in the season. In past years, there has been a game (or two, or three) that has shocked Bayern Munich, caused an early season loss, and irritated the fan base.

If FC Augsburg wants to become the latest team to toss a little doubt into the mix for Bayern Munich, it will absolutely have its work cut out for it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Recapping Bayern Munich’s performance against Werder Bremen.

A review of where the teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

Some notables from FC Augsburg’s roster.

A look at who Thomas Tuchel might start this week.

A prediction on the match.

Seeing what Eden Hazard’s career has become is always a bit...sad. However, Crystal Palace might be willing to give him a chance to rejuvenate his career:

Crystal Palace are preparing a move for free agent Eden Hazard as he continues to search for a new club following his departure from Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Ange Postecoglu just wants to move on from Harry Kane.

“I don’t know that there’s that much of a burden there to carry. Ultimately, this football club needed to change,” Postecoglou told reporters on Friday. “I think everyone at the club’s got to grips that Harry is gone. He’s gone off to a new challenge and I’m sure he’ll do very well over there. We’ve got our own challenge now. I don’t think there’s any use in comparing yourself to something that’s no longer here and is no longer relevant. It would be different if it was on the back of a successful era.”

Postecoglu did acknowledge that replacing Kane as the team’s penalty taker has been...interesting as well.

“I saw a few of them trying today. I think Sonny (Son Heung-min) is up there. I think Madders (James Maddison) and Richy (Richarlison) are all sort of in there,” Postecoglu said. “(Yves) Bissouma I’ve seen take about 500 and miss about 495. But he’s still out there practising, so I don’t know. It’s somewhere within that order.”

So Bayern Munich are off to a winning start in the Bundesliga, with Harry Kane scoring, assisting and generally having a great debut (if you ignore the Supercup — that never happened). Despite this, you get the impression that Bayern were not playing anywhere near their best football, struggling to create chances against Werder Bremen despite dominating proceedings. Meanwhile, movements happened in the transfer market as well.

