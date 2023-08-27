Report: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s injury return date set

Bayern Munich has opened the Bundesliga with a win and with a capable performance from veteran goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. But everyone is still awaiting the return from injury of Manuel Neuer.

The long-time starring German sweeper-keeper has been out of commission for a while. Initially touted to return in time for the preseason, Neuer instead has endured setbacks in his recovery that pushed the timetable back — at one point, perhaps into 2024.

Thankfully, those setbacks have apparently been overcome and Bayern’s No. 1 could be back much sooner than recently thought. From kicker report Frank Linkesch, via @iMiaSanMia:

Following the latest positive developments, Bayern now expect Manuel Neuer to make his comeback between mid and late September [@FrankLinkesch, @kicker]

This could explain the Bavarians’ signing of young goalkeeper prospect Daniel Peretz instead of someone more established and experienced. That, or nobody of that profile was interested in sitting on the bench behind Neuer so soon.

