Bayern Munich sold a record number of Harry Kane kits the day after he joined from Tottenham

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering how big this move was for both Bayern and the Bundesliga.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-KANE Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Harry Kane’s transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur represents more than just Bayern getting a proper striker two summers after losing Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona. It is a sign that the Bundesliga can still attract the world’s top talents. In addition to decreasing the polarity between German and English footballing cultures, the move could garner more interest in the Bundesliga from new markets.

Naturally, Kane took the #9 shirt at Bayern and already opened his scoring account on the maiden Bundesliga matchday of the season, Bayern’s 4-0 away win over Werder Bremen. He also tallied an assist — it has been a flying start.

In jersey sales, too. Per kicker (via Bulinews.com), #9 Kane kits sold at a record rate for Bayern the day after his transfer from Tottenham was officially announced by Bayern.

Kaltern Weinbeisser Kaltern v FC Bayern München - Friendly Match Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

According to this report, Bayern sold 13,000 Kane shirts, split across stadium sales, online shop, and local stores — a club record. The figures eclipse the amount sold after Leroy Sané’s transfer from Manchester City in the summer transfer window of 2020. It also surpasses the number of kits sold after Bayern won the 2020 Champions League over Paris Saint-Germain in the midst of a sextuple year.

Another report, however, had the numbers even higher:

One thing is for sure. Kane has arrived in the Bundesliga with a splash.

