Report: Bayern Munich interested in...Manchester United’s Scott McTominay?

Beam right over, Scotty?

By zippy86
/ new
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Breaking out of left field: Bayern Munich has a possible midfielder loan deal with Manchester United in the works. The interest is for Scott McTominay, and a swap is even possible, with the Bavarians sending over Ryan Gravenberch in return.

As confirmed today by Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk:

TRUE ✅ Bayern is interested in Scott McTominay @ManUtd. Also a swap loan deal with Ryan Gravenberch is discussed @BILD_Sport @altobelli13

McTominay, 26, was reduced to part-time starting status in 2022/23 at United, and has so far come off the bench for only nine minutes of action in two Premier League games this season.

Gravenberch, 21, has found playing time hard to come by since arriving in Munich from Ajax in last summer’s transfer window. The Dutchman has been vocal about hoping for a change in his situation — and perhaps a change in scenery would help with that.

The move may help bring a different profile to the Bayern midfield next to Joshua Kimmich. Leon Goretzka is still Kimmich’s starting partner for now, but the primary depth at the position, Konrad Laimer, may be expected to fill in at right-back as well this season.

