 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Weekend Warm-up Podcast is LIVE! Check it out for all of our takes on the latest Bayern Munich news!

Filed under:

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen eyes every title this season for Bayern Munich

Dreaming big always.

By zippy86
/ new
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich had a close call in 2022/23 — nearly ending their streak of consecutive Bundesliga wins at 10. It was trending that way before Jamal Musiala’s laser finish late in the final matchday spoiled Borussia Dortmund’s hopes of playing spoiler.

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Bavarians, who gave up one trophy already, the DFL-Supercup. But the remaining three competitions are very much in play — the Bundesliga (for a 12th straight time!), the DFB-Pokal, and the Champions League.

New CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen reassured everyone that the Rekordmeister are again in it to win it.

With major reinforcements for manager Thomas Tuchel now in tow — Harry Kane the summer transfer window’s big signing, by way of Tottenham Hotspur — there is reason for hope. How many more trophies can Bayern add to its cabinet?

No matter what happens, though, the club is serving notice. A treble is always top of mind.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 786 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works