CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen eyes every title this season for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich had a close call in 2022/23 — nearly ending their streak of consecutive Bundesliga wins at 10. It was trending that way before Jamal Musiala’s laser finish late in the final matchday spoiled Borussia Dortmund’s hopes of playing spoiler.

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Bavarians, who gave up one trophy already, the DFL-Supercup. But the remaining three competitions are very much in play — the Bundesliga (for a 12th straight time!), the DFB-Pokal, and the Champions League.

New CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen reassured everyone that the Rekordmeister are again in it to win it.

Jan-Christian Dreesen: "Of course we're going to try our best again this year to win as many titles as possible." [@_kochmaximilian] pic.twitter.com/0r5Z71fzwO — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2023

With major reinforcements for manager Thomas Tuchel now in tow — Harry Kane the summer transfer window’s big signing, by way of Tottenham Hotspur — there is reason for hope. How many more trophies can Bayern add to its cabinet?

No matter what happens, though, the club is serving notice. A treble is always top of mind.