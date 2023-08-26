 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against FC Augsburg right here!

Contributors: Ineednoname, CSmith1919, and R.I.P. London Teams
With title rivals faltering early, Bayern Munich have a chance to open up a lead in the Bundesliga with a win this weekend. Unfortunately the opponents are FC Augsburg, who, despite being stuck near the bottom of the table every season, always seem to have something up their sleeves for their Bavarian neighbors.

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern was unbeaten last season before they faced Augsburg, suffering an unexpected 1-0 loss. Coach Thomas Tuchel has no such luxury, already under pressure to prevent any more losses after the problematic results in his tenure so far. Can Harry Kane make the difference again, or will Augsburg come out on top?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

