After days of speculation, Thomas Tuchel plays coy about who the No. 10 will be for Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg

When news broke that Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala would be sidelined with a hamstring injury for next two-to-three weeks, many assumed that Thomas Müller — given his exemplary track record of playing the position — would be the natural person to fill the void.

That assumption took a hit, however, when word leaked that Leroy Sané could usurp the starting role.

Now, head coach Thomas Tuchel — likely knowing he was throwing gasoline on to the already burning fire — added a few more names into the mix.

“Thomas Müller may play, Serge Gnabry may play, or Ryan Gravenberch may play. We will see on Sunday evening,” Tuchel said at his press conference (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Any of the names are plausible options.

Müller, of course, has done it at legendary level for years, while Sané excelled playing centrally at times last season under Julian Nagelsmann.

As for Gnabry and Gravenberch, they would undoubtedly love to throw their respective hats into the ring as well. It is not exactly a secret that Gnabry wants to play as a No. 10 (what footballer doesn’t, really?) and Gravenberch will take any playing time he can get.

Tuchel clearly has options, but who will it be?

You tell us!

Poll Who will Thomas Tuchel start at the No. 10 vs. FC Augsburg? Thomas Müller

Leroy Sané

Serge Gnabry

Ryan Gravenberch

Leon Goretzka

Konrad Laimer

Joshua Kimmich

Mathys Tel

Harry Kane vote view results 65% Thomas Müller (60 votes)

20% Leroy Sané (19 votes)

3% Serge Gnabry (3 votes)

4% Ryan Gravenberch (4 votes)

1% Leon Goretzka (1 vote)

0% Konrad Laimer (0 votes)

1% Joshua Kimmich (1 vote)

3% Mathys Tel (3 votes)

0% Harry Kane (0 votes) 91 votes total Vote Now

Looking for more chatter on the match? Check out our Preview Podcast for a breakdown of Bayern Munich’s home opener vs. FC Augsburg on Spotify or below: