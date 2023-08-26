Uli Hoeneß details what caused delays in Harry Kane’s transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham

As is often the case with any high profile player, Harry Kane’s transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur had no shortage of drama. Before it became clear that he would eventually become a Bayern player before terms were officially agreed upon by both clubs, the narrative flip-flopped several times as to whether or not the move actually had a shot of happening or not.

Then, when the move was nearly done and dusted, Kane was delayed at an airport in North London before departing for Munich because Tottenham had some last minute price-gauging tactics they tried to pull off. Tottenham’s front office wanted to try to see if they could get more money at the eleventh hour just before everything was set to be finalized, but Bayern wasn’t having it.

Former club president Uli Hoeneß recently detailed what occurred in the process of Kane’s delay in travelling to Munich from London Stansted Airport. “At midnight we had a verbal agreement, but at 2:50am, the deal was called into question again. They asked again for a larger amount. Jan (Dreesen) then said: ‘Not a penny more!’ It took 6 hours for Levy to accept that we were stubborn about it and for the plane that had been waiting for Harry at Stansted that morning to finally take off,” Bayern’s honorary president explained to Welt via Bild (as per @iMiaSanMia).

Out of nothing but the utmost respect for Tottenham and their fans, Kane had also made it a point that if he had played a part in their Premier League opener against Brentford FC, then he would stay for the entire season. He still would not have signed a new deal with the club, but he didn’t want to wind up offending the fans too much by playing at least one match and then leaving for Bayern.

Speaking of that sentiment deadline that Kane had set, Hoeneß explained just how close to the wire things really were. “Harry said that morning: ‘If we don’t have a solution by the evening, I’ll play for Tottenham on Sunday. And then it’s over, I won’t sign a new contract at Tottenham and will go on a free transfer next year,” he said.

For what it’s worth, the transfer went through just in the nick of time and Dreesen took a calculated gamble in telling Levy that Bayern was unwilling to pay any more than was already on offer. For Levy, he had to weigh the risk of potential losing out on a 100-million euro transfer and potentially having Kane leave for free next summer as a free agent come the end of June 2024.