Thomas Tuchel thinks Thomas Müller couldn’t play a full game at a high level at Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

People are wondering why Thomas Tuchel isn’t playing Thomas Müller more at Bayern Munich. There is a suspicion that the coach is slowly phasing the Raumdeuter out in favor of other players like Jamal Musiala or Leroy Sanè, but the reality is that he is just managing Müller’s minutes to make sure he is 100% and to lessen the chance of recurring injuries:

He could start, but I don’t think he would be able to play a full game at that level. So that’s where we’ll decide whether he’ll be on the pitch at the start or at the end of the game. But he feels good and pain-free, you can see that in training.

– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Müller gets the team going and the team’s attacking output is significantly better with him on the pitch. One can only hope that Tuchel manages this situation correctly.

