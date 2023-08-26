Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel expecting tough match vs. FC Augsburg

When Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel analyzes his squad’s upcoming match against FC Augsburg, he sees a very complex opponent, capable of walking into the Allianz Arena and scoring an upset.

“Augsburg have changed their style a bit, they put more emphasis on passing and possession. They have changed their formation, we expect some man-marking. We expect a mix of a strong counter-attacking team and combination football. We need solutions and are preparing the team for it. Now we have two days to prepare intensively for the game,” said Tuchel said.

A key theme for Bayern Munich with this match will be to avoid a letdown. After scoring a hard-fought 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen last weekend, the Bavarians — like in any August match — could be in danger of facing off with a hungrier, more focused team.

With the massive edge in talent and depth, however, it will be up to Tuchel to help draw the best out of his boys on Sunday.

