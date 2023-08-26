Bayern Munich looking at Freiburg right-back Kiliann Sildillia

Bayern Munich are pursuing Lutsharel Geertruida as their prime replacement for Benjamin Pavard should the Frenchman move to Inter Milan. This time around, they’re looking at 21-year-old fellow Frenchman Kiliann Sildillia from SC Freiburg:

Freiburg right-back Kiliann Sildillia (21) has been discussed at Bayern. The Frenchman is one of many names on the list, but nothing concrete as of now. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The report states that nothing has been concrete yet; no major breakthroughs. In terms of Geertruida, Bayern want to sign him but might have to wait for Inter to sign Pavard in order to generate the funds. They also looked at German RBs (Armel Bella-Kotchap/Southampton, Lukas Klostermann/RB Leipzig, and Thilo Kehrer/West Ham) but the club aren’t prioritizing those three at the moment.

The club’s decision to loan out Josip Stanišić (to Bayer Leverkusen) has been a divisive topic at the club.

