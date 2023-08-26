 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Weekend Warm-up Podcast is LIVE! Check it out for all of our takes on the latest Bayern Munich news!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich looking at Freiburg right-back Kiliann Sildillia

Venturing into the black forest

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Sport-Club Freiburg v VfL Wolfsburg - Pre-Season Friendly
Kinda looks a bit like Leroy Sané
Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are pursuing Lutsharel Geertruida as their prime replacement for Benjamin Pavard should the Frenchman move to Inter Milan. This time around, they’re looking at 21-year-old fellow Frenchman Kiliann Sildillia from SC Freiburg:

Freiburg right-back Kiliann Sildillia (21) has been discussed at Bayern. The Frenchman is one of many names on the list, but nothing concrete as of now.

– Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The report states that nothing has been concrete yet; no major breakthroughs. In terms of Geertruida, Bayern want to sign him but might have to wait for Inter to sign Pavard in order to generate the funds. They also looked at German RBs (Armel Bella-Kotchap/Southampton, Lukas Klostermann/RB Leipzig, and Thilo Kehrer/West Ham) but the club aren’t prioritizing those three at the moment.

The club’s decision to loan out Josip Stanišić (to Bayer Leverkusen) has been a divisive topic at the club.

Looking for more transfer talk? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 780 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works