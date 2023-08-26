 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Jamal Musiala will miss Germany international friendlies; injury timetable set

How will Bayern deal with Musiala’s absence?

FC Bayern München and Paulaner Photo Session Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

Bayern Munich rising star Jamal Musiala suffered an injury blow during training to begin the 2023/24 campaign, and now the recovery timeline is being clarified. What was reported as a hamstring injury with an uncertain prognosis is now looking more limited.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Jamal Musiala will be out for 2-3 weeks, depending on the extent of the muscle strain. He’s a doubt for Germany’s games against Japan and France - expected back after [@BILD]

This is still a blow for the Rekordmeister, but Bayern have just three games in the next three weeks, and only two before the international break.

For Germany coach Hansi Flick, it will be two high-profile friendlies without one of his brightest stars.

For Bayern, options to replace Musiala include Thomas Müller or Leroy Sané in the No. 10 position and Serge Gnabry on the wing. Promising wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch is also still on the squad for now, and may see more opportunities to play in attacking or central midfield as a result.

