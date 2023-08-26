Bayern Munich to pass on German RBs in search for Benjamin Pavard replacement

Recent reports show that Bayern Munich are targeting German RBs to replace Benjamin Pavard, who is on the cusp of a transfer to Inter Milan. The players in question were Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap, RB Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann and, for some reason, West Ham United’s Thilo Kehrer. However, Bayern are unconvinced of those three players and will most likely look at other targets:

Neither of the three German internationals being mentioned as possible Pavard replacements (Bella-Kotchap, Klostermann, Kehrer) is a hot topic at the moment. It’s difficult to imagine Bella-Kotchap taking on a #4 centre-back a year before the Euros at home. As for the other two, agents are also playing a role bringing their players into discussion. A move for either is unlikely. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The Bavarians’ favorite Pavard replacement is Feyenoord and Netherlands player Lutsharel Geertruida. He has a €40 million fee, but Pavard’s transfer will generate the funds to get the Dutchman.

