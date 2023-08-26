 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Weekend Warm-up Podcast is LIVE! Check it out for all of our takes on the latest Bayern Munich news!

Filed under:

Lutsharel Geertruida is Bayern Munich’s preferred Benjamin Pavard replacement

CB/RB? Had it covered

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Sparta Rotterdam v Feyenoord - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by NESimages/Herman Dingler/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

With news that Benjamin Pavard is on his way to Inter Milan, Bayern Munich need a replacement after they had also loaned out Josip Stanišić to Bayer Leverkusen. After some looking around, the Bavarians had settled on Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida who plays CB and RB (the same as Pavard):

Lutsharel Geertruida is the ‘favourite’ to replace Benjamin Pavard at Bayern from a sporting point of view. However, with a reported release clause of €40m, Bayern are still considering whether to make a move, which also depends on the fee the club would get for Pavard. Therefore, other names are also being discussed.

– Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Geertruida is not a guarantee yet because Feyenoord’s asking price is €40 million. Bayern are expected to receive at least €30 million (bonuses not included) from Inter. If the Rekordmeister do offload the 28-year-old Frenchman, Geertruida to Bayern is a real possibility.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 777 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works