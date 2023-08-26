Lutsharel Geertruida is Bayern Munich’s preferred Benjamin Pavard replacement

With news that Benjamin Pavard is on his way to Inter Milan, Bayern Munich need a replacement after they had also loaned out Josip Stanišić to Bayer Leverkusen. After some looking around, the Bavarians had settled on Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida who plays CB and RB (the same as Pavard):

Lutsharel Geertruida is the ‘favourite’ to replace Benjamin Pavard at Bayern from a sporting point of view. However, with a reported release clause of €40m, Bayern are still considering whether to make a move, which also depends on the fee the club would get for Pavard. Therefore, other names are also being discussed. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Geertruida is not a guarantee yet because Feyenoord’s asking price is €40 million. Bayern are expected to receive at least €30 million (bonuses not included) from Inter. If the Rekordmeister do offload the 28-year-old Frenchman, Geertruida to Bayern is a real possibility.