Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool eyeing Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané and Juventus star Federico Chiesa; A big offer on Ryan Gravenberch?; Did Tottenham Hotspur’s Daniel Levy laugh at Uli Hoeneß?; Transfer updates on Mo Salah and João Cancelo; plus MORE!

Liverpool FC has reportedly narrowed down its list of potential replacements for Mo Salah and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané and Juventus star Federico Chiesa sit atop the list.

Liverpool’s timeframe for a move on either player is next summer and that could present both Sané and Chiesa with a tough decision to make:

Liverpool have reportedly identified Leroy Sane and Federico Chiesa as potential transfer targets for 2024. The Merseyside giants have enjoyed a relatively productive summer window, despite the issues surrounding Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have all been acquired to boost their midfield ranks, the latter also able to feature in the final third. Attack is an area where Liverpool are well stocked, yet there is uncertainty over whether they will be able to retain the services of Mohamed Salah in the long term. Salah has less than two years remaining on his existing contract and there have been persistent rumours regarding a potential switch to Saudi Arabia, either this year or next. Barring an astronomical bid and a change of heart from the player, the club legend appears destined to remain at Anfield for 2023-24, yet it will not prevent Liverpool from having to consider alternatives for the future. According to Calciomercato, each of Bayern Munich’s Sane and Juventus’ Chiesa are viewed as possible additions. With two years remaining on his contract, though, Bayern will eventually have to try to negotiate a renewal with the 27-year-old, who netted twice in Bayern’s 2023-24 Bundesliga opener against Werder Bremen last week. Meanwhile, Chiesa is another player who has a contract at his respective club until 2025, yet Juventus would likely not stand in his way if they were able to cash in on his services. That is despite the Italy international working his way back to fitness after a serious knee injury, a total of four goals and six assists coming from 33 outings last season. As it stands, it is unclear what Bayern or Juventus would demand for the aforementioned playmakers, but Liverpool would likely expect to make a profit from what they can generate from any Salah departure.

Could Liverpool FC be ready to launch a big €48 million offer to Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch?

Liverpool have shifted their focus on Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch after losing out to Chelsea in the race for both Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia. On August 21st, De Telegraaf stated the 21-year-old is flattered after the Reds showed interest in him. Later that day, Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg said Jürgen Klopp’s side would be the favourite to sign the midfielder if Bayern decide to let go of him. TuttoMercatoWeb now state Liverpool have taken further steps to bring the former Ajax man to Anfield. It’s said the Bavarian club have received an ‘important offer’ of €48m from the Premier League side. The Bundesliga winners have ‘rejected’ the bid as they don’t intend to part ways with the Netherlands international this summer. Thomas Tuchel has already admitted the player, for now, will have a substitute’s role this season.

Bayern Munich bagged a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in its Bundesliga opener and there was plenty to like about what we saw.

Moreover, Harry Kane gave everyone an idea of just how impactful he can be as the Bavarians aim to add for trophies to their case this season. Given how much other news broke over the week, you know this episode is loaded, so let’s get to it:

Kane is everything many fans thought he could be — a dominant force.

Will Thomas Tuchel start Leroy Sané over Thomas Müller at the No. 10?

Josip Stanišić’s move is beneficial for him, but now Bayern Munich is scrambling.

Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch could both leave before the transfer window ends.

What gives on those rumors linking Leroy Sané to both FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC?

According to Steffen Freund, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy had a good laugh when Bayern Munich supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß asserted that Levy would have to eventually “give up” Kane:

Steffen Freund has claimed that Daniel Levy ‘laughed himself to death’ when Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeness made his statement about Harry Kane. Bayern courted Harry Kane very publicly throughout the summer transfer window, with reports indicating that the Spurs hierarchy, including Levy, were not happy with some of the statements that were coming out of the Bavarian club (Bild). Hoeness even claimed last month that Tottenham would have to eventually ‘give up’ and soften their stance regarding the England captain (Sport 1 via Sky Sports). However, in the end, Spurs ended up getting a premium for the 30-year-old despite the fact that he only had a year left to run on his contract at the North London club. According to some outlets, including Football.London’s Alasdair Gold, the fee could rise to as much as £120m if certain add-ons are met.

Now, it is hard to stop picturing Hoeneß giving Levy the Joe Pesci “Do I amuse you?” speech from Goodfellas.

After downing Werder Bremen 4-0 in the Bundesliga opener, Bayern Munich will host FC Augsburg in a match that should not present much danger to Thomas Tuchel’s new-look squad.

Bayern Munich will be seeking to keep the good times rolling and to also build up a nice base of points early in the season. In past years, there has been a game (or two, or three) that has shocked Bayern Munich, caused an early season loss, and irritated the fan base.

If FC Augsburg wants to become the latest team to toss a little doubt into the mix for Bayern Munich, it will absolutely have its work cut out for it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Recapping Bayern Munich’s performance against Werder Bremen.

A review of where the teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

Some notables from FC Augsburg’s roster.

A look at who Thomas Tuchel might start this week.

A prediction on the match.

Al Ittihad is looking to make a final push for Liverpool FC star Mo Salah:

Al Ittihad are making a fresh push to lure Mohamed Salah away from Liverpool this summer. One approach for the 31-year-old has already been rejected but more money is now on the table.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp addressed the matter during his press conference on Friday (as captured by 90Min.com).

“It’s difficult to talk about media stories because there is nothing to talk about from our point of view. We don’t have an offer. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. There is nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no. That’s it,” Klopp said. “My life philosophy is that I think about a problem when I have it. There’s absolutely nothing at the moment. If something comes up, which I don’t know, then I can think about it. But I said already, if there would be something [a bid], it would be no.”

Former Bayern Munich defender João Cancelo looks like he is headed from FC Barcelona to Manchester City, but there will not be an option-to-buy in the deal:

The deal to send Joao Cancelo on loan from Man City to Barcelona will be finalised imminently and is not expected to include an option for a permanent transfer.

So Bayern Munich are off to a winning start in the Bundesliga, with Harry Kane scoring, assisting and generally having a great debut (if you ignore the Supercup — that never happened). Despite this, you get the impression that Bayern were not playing anywhere near their best football, struggling to create chances against Werder Bremen despite dominating proceedings. Meanwhile, movements happened in the transfer market as well.

