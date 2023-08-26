Report: Bayern Munich might look to Konrad Laimer for right-back cover

As the clock ticks down on the remaining days of the summer transfer window, it is looking more and more that Bayern Munich will have to race to get something over the finish line in order to replace Benjamin Pavard.

The recent departure of fellow defender Josip Stanišić on loan to Bayer Leverkusen leaves the Rekordmeister short of alternatives at right-back. However, there is one more option still on the team — and no, it is not Bouna Sarr.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Thomas Tuchel is planning with Konrad Laimer as cover at right-back if no replacement for Pavard is found. Internally, the Austrian is seen as a defensive solution at right-back against strong attacking teams [@cfbayern, @altobelli13, Bayern-Insider]

The Austrian international joined on a free transfer this summer, the latest of Julian Nagelsmann’s recruits from RB Leipzig. However, he joins now under a manager already looking to different profiles in midfield — and after a promising preseason, did not make the inaugural Bundesliga XI, with Leon Goretzka preferred as pivot partner to Joshua Kimmich.

If the Bavarians do end up short-handed at right-back, then, Laimer could carve out a solid and versatile role for himself on the squad.

Looking for more transfer talk? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: