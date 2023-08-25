Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel gets crafty when asked about Daniel Peretz

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel had to put on his tap dancing shoes at this press conference this morning when asked about the long-rumored move of goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C. to Bayern Munich by an Israeli journalist.

“I would’ve liked to give you reasons (for the signing) but we have to wait until it’s official. We’re working hard and are optimistic that he will join us, hopefully he will soon be in our team. At the moment we still need some time to finalize it, then we will talk about the reasons. He had a very strong U-21 Euros. We’ve been watching him for a long time. He has a good personality and a good mentality,” said Peretz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Peretz is expected to backup Sven Ulreich until Manuel Neuer is back in tow. At that point, Peretz will then morph into developmental mode as he will be in contention to a much bigger role in the future with players like Alexander Nübel, Johannes Schenk, and Tom Ritzy Hülsmann.

Looking for more transfer talk? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: