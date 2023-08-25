Maccabi Tel Aviv go all out in tribute to Bayern Munich signee Daniel Peretz

Bayern Munich announced the transfer of Maccabi Tel Aviv goalkeeper Daniel Peretz earlier today, but the 23-year-old is considered a legend by the club and they wanted to give him one last hurrah by going above and beyond with his farewell (via The Athletic):

Daniel Peretz had a largely quiet game on Thursday, so Maccabi Tel Aviv pulled out all the stops for him instead. The extent of the farewell festivities and outpour of love in the stadium was unusual for a 23-year-old after only two full senior seasons, but it reflected his special standing at the club. A Maccabi player and supporter since the age of five, Peretz was already a folk hero for winning three domestic cups before he helped Israel to the semi-finals of the Under-21 European Championship last month. This bittersweet departure to Bayern Munich has paradoxically only made him a bigger name still. The whole of Israeli football is excited about his move to the serial German champions.”

(continuation) After Maccabi beat Slovenian team Celje 4-1, they had announced Peretz’ move to Bayern. Maccabi owner, Canadian Mitchell Goldhar, flew out to witness the big farewell in what was a big deal for the club. “Daniel’s first-class professional qualities are surpassed only by his personal character,” Goldhar said. “We are sad to see Daniel go, but we are also proud on many levels and wish him and his new club much success.” Maccabi also released a tribute video of Peretz’ best moments with a recorded farewell speech from the man himself running in the background. He stated that he wanted to be a goalkeeper at the age of six after seeing a pair of gloves at a shopping mall and in part due to his deep affiliation with the club.

לך תכבוש את העולם ילד

תודה רבה ובהצלחה! pic.twitter.com/WLeLNcLWSr — Maccabi Tel Aviv FC (@MaccabiTLVFC) August 24, 2023

After that Celje game, Peretz went to the stands of the ultras who serenaded him for a good 10 minutes. His Maccabi teammates then formed a guard of honor, lifted up, and all the usual things. Peretz was even kissed on the cheek by hat-trick hero Eran Zahavi. Peretz then gave a dressing room speech and treated his team-mates to dinner at an upscale restaurant on the 14th floor of a city centre high-rise. The restaurant is called “Cappella”.