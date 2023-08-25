Did Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard deliberately miss training in attempt to force transfer?

According to a report from Calciomercato journalist Pasquale Guarro (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Benjamin Pavard attempted to force a move away from Bayern Munich on Wednesday by skipping training:

Benjamin Pavard tried to force a move by missing Wednesday’s training session. Thomas Tuchel called Pini Zahavi, who represents both the coach and the player, in order to mediate. Tuchel insists he wants to keep the Frenchman. Inter have set a deadline of Tuesday morning before moving on to other targets.

Even with all of that, however, there are some at Bayern Munich, who want Pavard to remain with the squad. Even with that olive branch extended, however, Pavard wants out per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel, as well as some other people in charge, are still trying to keep Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman, however, has not changed his stance in the slightest and remains determined to leave. Pavard insists the club had promised him they would let him go, but that promise was from the old management with Salihamidžić & Kahn.

Tuchel has refuted the claims that Pavard’s absence was not some sort of protest per Ransport’s Stefan Kumberger (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel denies that Benjamin Pavard tried to force a move by missing Wednesday’s training. Also denies that he called Pini Zahavi to mediate.

At his press conference this morning, Tuchel addressed the matter (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“Benji has asked for a move, but we really appreciate him. He played over 80% of minutes last season. It’s one party wanting to change clubs, but of course there’s also the timing and there has to be an offer. There must be a replacement that fits from a footballing and personal point of view. The request (to leave) came to me very late, which surprised me a bit. We have to think of the interests of our club. As of now, I continue to work with him,” said Tuchel.

Things with Pavard are complicated in many ways. As Bayern Munich seeks to have a contingency plan in place there does appear to be a true sentiment to try and keep the Frenchman in Bavaria. However, Pavard just seems like he wants to start a new chapter elsewhere — most likely with Inter Milan.

