The rumor mill goes into overdrive as Bayern Munich is looking to sign...Trevoh Chalobah?

English passport? Check. Tuchel likes him? Check. Is not a right back at all? Check. Yeah, this follows the trend of recent right back rumors all right

By Frank Mo
Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

According to a report from the ever divisive Florian Plettenberg, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich is looking to get current Chelsea FC player Trevoh Chalobah.

Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio backed up Plettenberg’s report with news of his own:

Since Benjamin Pavard seems on the verge of a transfer to Italian side Inter Milan and Bayern seem light in the right-back position, Bayern has been scouring the market for a replacement. During that search, an incredible amount of names have been circulating in the news as the media tries to identify exactly what Bayern’s plan is here.

The latest name spat out by the media is Chalobah, who was brought to the first team from the youth academy by former Chelsea and current Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel in the summer of 2021.

For the past two seasons, though, he has been rather at the fringes of the first team. And Chelsea might be open to selling him to Germany, though there are obvious questions to be raised about Chalobah’s fit as a right-back, seeing as he is predominantly a center-back and has rarely played wide on the right.

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, however, Chalobah’s name was discussed, but Bayern Munich will not be in heavy pursuit of the Chelsea man:

