Weekend Warm-up: Bayern Munich’s world still revolves around Joshua Kimmich; Will Thomas Tuchel really keep Thomas Müller on the bench...again?; Throwing it back to Taking Back Sunday; Bundesliga predictions; and MORE!

It has not exactly been an easy run for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Part of a floundering national team and scuffling with inconsistency with his own form, Kimmich has been battling his opponents and himself at times. Worse, his own coach, Thomas Tuchel, is thinking of yanking him from his position as the squad’s starting No. 6.

So, even though he might still be Bayern Munich and Germany’s “Golden Boy”, he still has struggles like the rest of us. All that said, however, Kimmich is not just a another player for the club, but the focal point as he will reportedly be the primary figure in Tuchel’s new adaptation leadership structure at Bayern Munich per Abendzeitung journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel is working on establishing a clear leadership structure in the team, and Joshua Kimmich is playing a major role in it. Internally, Kimmich is an important contact person for many in the team and also helps new signings with their integration. The midfielder can also be ‘annoying’ sometimes for his teammates when he has the feeling they’re not giving everything on the pitch, which doesn’t always go down well, although it’s meant for the good of the team.

The last paragraph of that report is something many fans have theorized. Kimmich’s outbursts undoubtedly wear on his teammates, but he is also a bridge to all of the players both on the pitch and in the locker room. In addition, Kimmich is immensely popular with his teammates despite those on-field explosion — and as much as people want to ignore it, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller are on their way out, so someone needs to be the glue figure.

Bayern Munich knows who that man is...and it is the one wearing the kit with the No. 6 on the back.

Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up: Season 3, Episode 7

Bayern Munich bagged a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in its Bundesliga opener and there was plenty to like about what we saw.

Moreover, Harry Kane gave everyone an idea of just how impactful he can be as the Bavarians aim to add for trophies to their case this season. Given how much other news broke over the week, you know this episode is loaded, so let’s get to it:

Kane is everything many fans thought he could be — a dominant force.

Will Thomas Tuchel start Leroy Sané over Thomas Müller at the No. 10?

Josip Stanišić’s move is beneficial for him, but now Bayern Munich is scrambling.

Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch could both leave before the transfer window ends.

What gives on those rumors linking Leroy Sané to both FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC?

Müller getting hosed this weekend?

Speaking of Thomas Müller, the story that broke on Thursday relaying information that Tuchel was planning on using Leroy Sané as his No. 10 against FC Augsburg was...stunning, but maybe it should not have been.

The boss, like some others before him, has been reluctant to put his trust in Ol’ Tommy Boy. At some point, a coach will be proven correct on benching the Raumdeuter...but not now, Müller still has much to offer a team — and in particular, this Bayern Munich team.

It is not a knock against Sané (just about any capable No. 10 should be able to lead Bayern Munich to a win over Augsburg this weekend), but it would be considered a diss to a veteran like Müller (if he’s healthy) to take yet another turn on the bench under a coach, who — let’s be honest — has not won jack squat at the club yet.

Tuchel should play Müller...but will he? You tell us.

Song of the Week: “MakeDamnSure” by Taking Back Sunday

I always hated the “emo” distinction for bands, though I probably should not have since I tended to like quite a few of those bands that emerged during my 20s.

One of the most underrated bands from that era that really emerged during that period (1999-2010) was Taking Back Sunday. The group is still together and putting out music today, but let’s dive back to 2006 for the release of “MakeDamnSure” for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up.

I always felt like the “emo” bands got a bit of a bad rap when they were really a mix of alternative and punk. Whatever you want to call Taking Back Sunday, they put out a few bangers, including this one. Enjoy:

Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg

After downing Werder Bremen 4-0 in the Bundesliga opener, Bayern Munich will host FC Augsburg in a match that should not present much danger to Thomas Tuchel’s new-look squad.

Bayern Munich will be seeking to keep the good times rolling and to also build up a nice base of points early in the season. In past years, there has been a game (or two, or three) that has shocked Bayern Munich, caused an early season loss, and irritated the fan base.

If FC Augsburg wants to become the latest team to toss a little doubt into the mix for Bayern Munich, it will absolutely have its work cut out for it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Recapping Bayern Munich’s performance against Werder Bremen.

A review of where the teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

Some notables from FC Augsburg’s roster.

A look at who Thomas Tuchel might start this week.

A prediction on the match.

Predictions

On paper, the better team does not always win, but Bayern Munich won’t let that happen this week against — what should be — an overmatched FC Augsburg squad.

Sure, Thomas Tuchel has some decisions to make, but with a loaded roster surrounding Harry Kane, it would be silly to think that he can mess it up that bad.

Tuchel might not push all of the right buttons, but he will get enough correct to make this another cakewalk.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 FC Augsburg

Other Bundesliga predictions include:

RB Leipzig 3-1 VfB Stuttgart

Vfl Bochum 0-4 Borussia Dortmund

SV Darmstadt 98 1-4 Union Berlin

FC Köln 1-2 VfL Wolfsburg

SC Freiburg 2-1 Werder Bremen

Heidenheim 1-2 Hoffenheim

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Mainz 05 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Prediction Records

Let’s not get overconfident about this, but damn...that was a good week. I really should quit now.