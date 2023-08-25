Report: Thomas Tuchel still open to letting Ryan Gravenberch leave Bayern Munich this summer

Ryan Gravenberch’s prospects still aren’t looking that great at Bayern Munich. It just hasn’t quite worked out with the Rekordmeister ever since joining from AFC Ajax last summer for a fee of €18.5 million, as the 21-year-old is struggling to find consistent minutes in a midfield that’s already full of depth. Under both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel, the Dutchman has scarcely been involved in the starting eleven plans and he did not feature at all in either the 4-0 win over Werder Bremen to start the Bundesliga season or the 3-0 DFL-Supercup loss to RB Leipzig the weekend prior.

More than once last season, he had spoken in the press openly about his frustration for a lack of playing time, suggesting he’d be open to opportunities elsewhere if they presented themselves — not exactly the best look for your current manager when you’re not getting minutes. Nonetheless, with both Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer in the pecking order ahead of him, as well as Jamal Musiala being able to play as a central midfielder, his prospects still don’t look great and there are clubs interested in signing him before the summer transfer window closes.

Most recently, Liverpool and Manchester United have showed interest in potentially signing Gravenberch from Bayern before the window closes, as both clubs are looking to add to their midfield. One of those two Premier League clubs could very well land the Dutchmen, too, as Tuchel is still open to selling him, as per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (via @iMiaSanMia).

Falk reports that Tuchel’s mindset would be to reinvest the fees garnered from a Gravenberch sale into getting a No. 6 midfielder; something’s he’s wanted all along this summer. His main target was Declan Rice, but the England international opted to stay in London, trading West Ham United for Arsenal. Even still, with Bayern’s transfer committee and board denying Tuchel access to try to sign a No. 6, the manager would still try to facilitate getting one if Gravenberch is, in fact, sold this summer.

If Bayern does sell Gravenberch, there is a possibility that Bayern’s board would then become more open to Tuchel going for a No. 6 midfielder, but time in the transfer window is running out. They need to act fast and are realistically looking for roughly €30 million for Gravenberch to consider offloading him.

