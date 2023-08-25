Breaking: Bayern Munich signs goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv

It’s official! Bayern Munich signs Daniel Peretz from the Israeli Premier League club Maccabi Tel Aviv. The 23-year-old, 1.90 m youngster will join the Bavarian giants on a five-year deal until 2028. After working through the last formalities, Bayern paid €5 million, plus add-ons for the services of this interesting prodigy.

After a 4-1 victory in his last game against NK Celje in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, Peretz had an emotional farewell from the club where he played since he was five-years-old.

Peretz, who was born and raised in Tel Aviv, Israel also holds a German passport due to his ancestry. Since 2016, he has represented various youth teams of the Israeli national team and made his senior squad debut back on November 20, 2022.



The tall goalie is also somewhat known as a penalty killer due to saving three penalties and scoring one of his own in the playoff penalty shootout during the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship bout against Ireland, which led to Israel advancing to the tournament. As if that was not impressive enough, Peretz also saved two penalties and became the man of the match in the opener of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship against none other than Germany.

Wait, there’s more! The new Bavarian goalkeeper also saved a penalty against Georgia in the quarterfinals and the Israeli were able to qualify for the semifinals.

Bayern’s plan is to have Peretz be the #2 behind Sven Ulreich in the absence of Manuel Neuer. Only the future can tell whether he has what it takes to possibly become #1. He will only have a handful of chances, but if he can shine in those rare opportunities, he may turn into a big surprise. Do we have the heir to Neuer in our hands? Let us know in the comments below!

Looking for more transfer talk? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: