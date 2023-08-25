Daily Schmankerl: Paul Wanner set for loan away from Bayern Munich; Real Madrid won’t bid on PSG’s Kylian Mbappé; Liverpool, Manchester United waiting on Bayern for Ryan Gravenberch; Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea in flux; and MORE!

Bayern Munich prospect Paul Wanner has had a rather forgettable time since inking a professional contract at 16-years-old.

Injuries, illnesses, and a squad laden with veterans have all prevented the talented youngster from being able to establish himself with Bayern Munich’s first team. Now, at just 17-years-old, Wanner’s career with Bayern Munich is at a bit of a crossroads. There is virtually no chance for regular — or even irregular — playing time in Bavaria because of the team’s depth, so a move must be made for Wanner to continue his development.

Per Abendzeitung, a loan assignment for the prized midfielder could happen as soon as today:

Paul Wanner (17) has not yet played for the FC Bayern pros this season, the midfield jewel played twice for the Bayern amateurs in the regional league (one goal). In order for the Austrian to get more match practice at a high level, he should now be loaned out. According to AZ information, two first division clubs from abroad are on Wanner’s turn, and a decision should be made in the coming days.

Bayern Munich’s handling of Wanner has been ham-handed at times. Aside of the injuries and illnesses that have derailed much of the last 18 months for Wanner, Bayern Munich has not had a plan for how to use the player.

Gifted as an attacking midfielder, the club has toyed with making him an attacking midfielder, a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder, and even a left-back. At a time where some stability might have benefitted the youngster, Wanner has been unable to really settle in and establish himself.

Having three different head coaches involved with his identification period (Hansi Flick) through his growth and development (Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel) has also not helped.

There is plenty of time to salvage Wanner’s status as a top prospect and get him back on track, but this loan will be crucial. If he goes to another club that does not have a plan for how to use him, it could be an absolute disaster for his career.

Speaking of being at a crossroads (“The crossroads of a precipice” — Little Carmine) Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is still in the same spot that he hated being in last season.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both interested in Gravenberch, but Bayern Munich has been hesitant to let the Dutchman go:

Bayern Munich have a decision to make on Ryan Gravenberch’s future amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United. That is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has described the situation as “not easy.” He said: “I think yes, it’s not easy. It’s not an easy situation because it depends on Bayern. The player would be open to a Premier League move, but he was already open in January. So, it’s a similar situation to the January transfer window. “Both Liverpool and Manchester United called the player’s agents last week to ask for information regarding how the feeling was on the player’s side and if there is a chance to make it happen. “The feedback is always the same. Gravenberch would be open to that possibility.”

The situation seems pretty cut-and-dry. Gravenberch is unhappy. Bayern Munich can offer him little opportunity to change his unhappiness. Liverpool and Manchester United seem ready to make a competitive offer.

As Stringer Bell said when staring down the barrel of Omar Little’s shotgun and Brother Mouzone’s pistol, “Get on with it, mother******!”

Bayern Munich bagged a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in its Bundesliga opener and there was plenty to like about what we saw.

Moreover, Harry Kane gave everyone an idea of just how impactful he can be as the Bavarians aim to add for trophies to their case this season. Given how much other news broke over the week, you know this episode is loaded, so let’s get to it:

Kane is everything many fans thought he could be — a dominant force.

Will Thomas Tuchel start Leroy Sané over Thomas Müller at the No. 10?

Josip Stanišić’s move is beneficial for him, but now Bayern Munich is scrambling.

Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch could both leave before the transfer window ends.

What gives on those rumors linking Leroy Sané to both FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC?

Romelu Lukaku is working out with the Chelsea FC U-21s and had an uncertain future with the club:

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to speak with Romelu Lukaku over a possible return to the Blues first team. The striker is currently training with the Under-21s while Chelsea look for a buyer.

Per Tuttomercatoweb (via 90Min.com), Tottenham Hotspur would only take Lukaku on a loan:

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a loan bid for Lukaku but have already ruled out making a permanent offer.

Real Madrid will not be making a late swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé during this transfer window:

Carlo Ancelotti on new signings for Real Madrid: “No, I rule that out. 100% no”.



This is one of those sagas where the two parties just need to get together or sever talks forever.

After downing Werder Bremen 4-0 in the Bundesliga opener, Bayern Munich will host FC Augsburg in a match that should not present much danger to Thomas Tuchel’s new-look squad.

Bayern Munich will be seeking to keep the good times rolling and to also build up a nice base of points early in the season. In past years, there has been a game (or two, or three) that has shocked Bayern Munich, caused an early season loss, and irritated the fan base.

If FC Augsburg wants to become the latest team to toss a little doubt into the mix for Bayern Munich, it will absolutely have its work cut out for it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Recapping Bayern Munich’s performance against Werder Bremen.

A review of where the teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

Some notables from FC Augsburg’s roster.

A look at who Thomas Tuchel might start this week.

A prediction on the match.

Sofyan Amrabat had been linked to Bayern Munich, but that has fizzled a bit. Now, it seems like Liverpool FC and Manchester United are in the lead for the defensive midfielder:

Fiorentina have lowered their asking price for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who is wanted by both Manchester United and Liverpool, to just £21m.

Paris Saint-Germain is eyeing a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani and even proposed adding young attacker Hugo Ekitiké as part of a deal to Die Adler.

However, the German cash just wants “straight cash homie”:

Paris Saint-Germain is very open to include Hugo #Ekitiké in the their offer for Randal Kolo Muani. #PSG



ℹ️ #SGE bosses are NOT open for that idea!



➡️ Frankfurt wants to have €100m for their striker. At this stage: No 80+10 or 70+20. No swap deal.



That’s right:

So Bayern Munich are off to a winning start in the Bundesliga, with Harry Kane scoring, assisting and generally having a great debut (if you ignore the Supercup — that never happened). Despite this, you get the impression that Bayern were not playing anywhere near their best football, struggling to create chances against Werder Bremen despite dominating proceedings. Meanwhile, movements happened in the transfer market as well.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss the following: