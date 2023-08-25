Report: Inter Milan willing to wait on Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

What goes around comes around in the summer transfer window. Having just secured Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane in part due to the player’s commitment to the German Rekordmeister, Bayern Munich finds itself on the other end of the stick in the case of Benjamin Pavard.

The talented Frenchman formalized his desire to leave the Bavarians this summer and is reportedly determined to join Inter Milan one way or another. For Inter, that can be this summer — or the next.

Via Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Having already reached an agreement with Bayern and with the player, Inter will wait a few more days with optimism. The Italians expect Bayern to find a replacement soon and release Pavard. If not, Inter will turn to other targets and sign Pavard on a free transfer next summer. The Frenchman has committed his future to the Nerazzurri and will join them either this summer or in 2024 [@DiMarzio]

Bayern, though, still need to sort out a replacement for a known quantity on the squad in Pavard. They will now know exactly how much it would cost them should they fail to do so.

