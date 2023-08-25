 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Serge Gnabry talks Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich arrival

The English international has acclimated quickly to the Bavarians’ locker room.

Bayern Munich - RB Leipzig Photo by Daniel Löb/picture alliance via Getty Images

Harry Kane has had a fast start to life at Bayern Munich after arriving from Tottenham Hotspur. Starting in Bayern’s 4-0 Bundesliga opener win at Werder Bremen, Kane brought new life to Bayern’s once-flagging attack and played an important part in the crucial first two goals of the game.

Kane’s crisp assist to Leroy Sané, and his subsequent top drawer finish to double the Bayern advantage, made him look integrated into the squad already. Hardly like a newcomer who had been training with his teammates for barely a week.

Even the teammates who didn’t start with him are impressed.

“Everyone knows that he’s very down to earth despite his big success. He fits in well, talks to everyone. He seems like a good guy,” said Serge Gnabry (as quoted by Az reporter Maximilian Koch, captured via @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern has a breadth of options now in attack. Gnabry will surely get his chances to link up with the England captain on the field soon.

