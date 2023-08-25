Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala was working on his finishing prior to injury

The most incredible thing about Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala may be that he’s still only 20 years old. Already among the footballing world’s elite young talents, there’s still so much more of his story to tell.

Musiala ended last season with 16 goals and 16 assists from a total of 47 appearances across all competitions, improving upon 8 goals and 6 assists from 40 appearances that he tallied in the 2021/22 season. It has been a rapid rise season after season ever since his breakthrough to the senior squad in the 2020/21 season under Hansi Flick.

In the 2023/24 opener, Bayern’s 4-0 win at Werder Bremen, Musiala didn’t find the net but registered a total of 3 shots, 2 of which were blocked on route to goal. It should also come as no surprise that he won a total of 7 dribbles (per WhoScored), the most of any player in that match, but it’s his product in the final third that he’s reportedly been working on in detail as this season has set off.

Per Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke (via @iMiaSanMia), Musiala has really been working on his shooting, specifically with his power and precision. Thomas Tuchel and assistant manager Anthony Barry have reportedly been working with him a lot by giving him different tips and tactical advice on his positioning in and around the opposition's box. Additionally, they’ve been helping him with recognizing shooting opportunities when they present themselves and improving accuracy from any angle.

Unfortunately for Musiala, he sustained a hamstring injury in the midst of all of that hard work in his finishing. It is an open secret that Musiala is one of the best in the world at creating yards of space for himself with his dribbling and control in tight spaces. But with a little refinement, the young superstar can become even more lethal for club and country.