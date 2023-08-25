Robert Lewandowski asked about Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich transfer and his old Bundesliga record

Bayern Munich have finally filled the void in star power at striker left by Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona last summer. So, what does Lewandowski think about the new guy — Tottenham Hotspur legend and England captain Harry Kane?

“It’s a big transfer, for Bayern and for the whole Bundesliga,” Lewandowski was quoted as saying in Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He’s a great striker. The Bundesliga is not an easy league. He definitely needs a bit of time, for the culture, the language, for everything.”

Kane has already hit the ground running, with a goal and an assist in last Friday’s Bundesliga opener at Werder Bremen. But Lewandowski’s shoes are huge to fill. The Polish striker was a monster goal machine in his eight seasons with the Rekordmeister, and the scrutiny on Kane will be white-hot.

Especially because Lewandowski boasts the Bundesliga’s record for goals scored in a season (41, in 2020/21).

Of course that is already the topic of conversation. But in deference to his successor, Lewandowski deflected the attention from himself.

“He will definitely show his performances,” Lewandowski replied when asked directly if Kane could break the record. “Just let him do his job in peace and don’t always talk about my record.”