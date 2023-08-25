Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt determined to learn German

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt is in his second season with the club and is still working on his German, so he can be a better communicator on the pitch.

“That’s very important to me. I’m a defender and I have to communicate a lot with my teammates and give commands on the pitch. As a Dutchman, it wasn’t a big problem for me to understand German right from the start,” De Ligt told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“But it was clear to me that I needed lessons to be able to speak German as well. So I practiced with our German teacher Max three to four times a week. That helped.”

De Ligt is expected to play an even more important role this season and his growing ability to speak German should help on the pitch and in the locker room. Already popular and considered a leader De Ligt is truly embracing the German culture.

