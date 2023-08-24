Report: Thomas Tuchel to bench Thomas Müller for Leroy Sané in Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg match

According to a report from Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could throw a major curveball into his lineup for this weekend against FC Augsburg.

When Jamal Musiala was declared out for at least two-to-three weeks with a hamstring injury, it was widely assumed that Thomas Müller would step into the role behind the striker that he has done hundreds of times before.

Not so fast my friend.

Instead, Tuchel might opt to go with Leroy Sané instead of an obvious choice like Müller to play in the role behind Harry Kane:

Following the training impressions of this week, the coaching staff is considering starting Leroy Sané in the #10 position against Augsburg, replacing the injured Jamal Musiala, with Serge Gnabry on the wing. Thomas Müller would then start on the bench.

It is hard to decipher exactly what Tuchel is thinking. Is this a decision strictly based on strategy or training performance — or is there more to the story?

Müller had been working his way back from an injury, but appeared to be cleared and ready to go after last weekend. Regardless, Bayern Munich should be heavily favored to win no matter who starts at the No. 10 position, but it would be a very curious decision should Tuchel prove the rumor to be true.

