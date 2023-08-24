Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller ends the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has engaged in some epic battles against both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for both club and country.

When confronted with the question about who the true GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) is, the Bayern Munich star gave a thoughtful, effective response based on his experience.

“Who is the greatest of all time? The GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say ‘I go to the stadium because of his elegance’ and at the same time he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles. Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant,” Müller told DAZN (as captured by Goal).

Elegance might not be everyone’s cup of tea on the pitch, but for Müller it was the differentiator. While both players have had truly exceptional careers, the split on who is better has divided fans worldwide.

Mostly, the fanboys for both Messi and Ronaldo are unbearable, so — in the end — neutrals ends up straying away from both.