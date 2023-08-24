Sven Ulreich says Manuel Neuer is making big strides in Bayern Munich injury comeback

The tale of Bayern Munich’s goalkeeping carousel has taken its fair share of twists and turns for the better part of the past eight months. After Manuel Neuer broke his leg on a skiing trip after the World Cup in Qatar with Germany, Bayern went into the market and signed Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach in the January transfer window. Fast forward to now, and Neuer’s injury comeback has experienced several setbacks, both Sommer and Alexander Nubel are now gone, and Sven Ulreich is standing in as the club’s number one keeper until Neuer is back and fully fit again.

Bayern is also close to completing the signing of Maccabi Tel Aviv keeper Daniel Peretz, as recent reports have suggested a fee and terms have been agreed upon by both clubs by this point. For this particular signing, Bayern’s front office has made it clear that Peretz is being treated as an Ulreich backup until Neuer returns to fitness as opposed to the approach they were going for earlier on in the transfer window, which was to try to sign a Neuer replacement that could stand in for him until he was back fit.

For now, Ulreich is Bayern’s main main, fully knowing that he will be relegated to the bench once Neuer is back, but he is rooting for his compatriot to come back as strong as possible. He spoke about Neuer’s comeback at Bayern’s media day with Audi where the players traditionally receive their Audi cars. “Manu is working like crazy for his comeback. He’s now taken the right path. He’s making big progress. I hope and wish he will soon be able to train and play normally with us again,” Bayern’s current number one keeper said, as per Az’s Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia).

There were lingering fears that Neuer could miss almost all of Bayern’s hinrunde, but his entourage has maintained that the most recent delay in the timetable to his full return was more of a precaution than anything else.