Report: Bayern Munich scoping out Premier League defender to replace Benjamin Pavard

Could Bayern find a valuable squad player out of the EPL?

Fulham FC v Brentford FC - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

This one is out of left field — or is it right field? Bayern Munich has reportedly developed interest late in the transfer window for Fulham fullback Kenny Tete. The 27-year-old Dutch international is one of the emerging candidates to replace Benjamin Pavard, who looks set to leave for Inter Milan.

However, the interest does not look advanced. From Isabelle Latifa Barker, who covers Fulham, and via @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are keeping tabs on Fulham right-back Kenny Tete (27). The German giants view the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Benjamin Pavard who is set to join Inter. Tete has one-year left on his deal at Fulham [@Isabellelatifa]

However it appears the player may stay in the Premier League, with Liverpool FC reportedly in the lead.

That report, coming from The Sun, touts the Reds (but not Die Roten) for a £10.5m transfer scoop for Tete. It also cites two anonymous Premier League clubs and one La Liga club in the race — no mention of Bayern or the Bundesliga.

Do not be surprised if this does not happen.

