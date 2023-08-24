Report: Bayern Munich was split on letting Josip Stanišić leave on loan

Bayern Munich is scrambling to conclude business ahead of the close of the summer transfer window on September 1st. This late in the game, the season has already started but there are both outgoings and incomings up in the air.

One of those is Benjamin Pavard, the center-back/right-back who is verging on a move to Serie A and Inter Milan. This would leave a whole in the squad for the Bavarians to fill. But just as important a factor to that vacancy is the recent departure of young defender Josip Stanišić — who might have filled the same slots as Pavard, but has now left on loan within the Bundesliga to Bayer Leverkusen.

According to a report from Tz (as captured via @iMiaSanMia), that decision was not straightforward for the Bavarians:

Josip Stanišić was internally considered a suitable option to fill the gap after Pavard’s expected departure. Within Bayern’s transfer committee, there were different opinions about loaning Stanišić out, which was a surprising and debatable decision [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke]

However, what is done is done. Stanišić is now continuing his development, at least for this year, under Xabi Alonso and at a Bundesliga competitor. Bayern will need to look — and spend — elsewhere.