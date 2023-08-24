 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich Alumni: Transfer Corner...find out which former Bayern players are on the move

By CSmith1919
Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

It is not just Bayern Munich making moves during the summer transfer window, but also some of the club’s alumni.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Angelo Stiller will be taking his talents to VfB Stuttgart where we will join former Bayern campus prospect Jeong Woo-yeong and former Bayern II manager Sebastian Hoeneß.

In addition to those two aforementioned alumni, Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel is also at VfB Stuttgart after spending most of the last two seasons with AS Monaco:

Another former Bayern Munich campus player is on the move as Christopher Scott is headed to Hannover 96, where he will join form Bayern prospects Bright Arrey-Mbi and Derrick Köhn:

Finally, João Cancelo, who came over to Bayern Munich from Manchester City during the second half of last season, could be headed to FC Barcelona on a loan assignment.

Cancelo is still out of favor under Pep Guardiola and could use another change of scenery:

