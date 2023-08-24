Bayern Munich Alumni: Transfer Corner...find out which former Bayern players are on the move

It is not just Bayern Munich making moves during the summer transfer window, but also some of the club’s alumni.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Angelo Stiller will be taking his talents to VfB Stuttgart where we will join former Bayern campus prospect Jeong Woo-yeong and former Bayern II manager Sebastian Hoeneß.

In addition to those two aforementioned alumni, Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel is also at VfB Stuttgart after spending most of the last two seasons with AS Monaco:

❗️ Angelo Stiller is on verge to join @VfB now! Coach Hoeneß wanted him as revealed six days ago. As a replacement for Endo.



➡️ Verbal agreement is done

➡️ Stuttgart and Hoffenheim are close to finalize the deal now

➡️ Talks about a transfer fee of around €7m all-in.… pic.twitter.com/sFJqyKtvXQ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 23, 2023

Another former Bayern Munich campus player is on the move as Christopher Scott is headed to Hannover 96, where he will join form Bayern prospects Bright Arrey-Mbi and Derrick Köhn:

❗️Excl. News Christopher Scott: The 21 y/o is on verge to join @Hannover96 or @f95!



➡️ Several talks took place as he will leave Antwerpen on loan with an option to buy.



➡️ Understand that Hannover 96 is in the pole position at this stage - as Marcus Mann is pushing for him.… pic.twitter.com/nTSjKYfITb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 23, 2023

Finally, João Cancelo, who came over to Bayern Munich from Manchester City during the second half of last season, could be headed to FC Barcelona on a loan assignment.

Cancelo is still out of favor under Pep Guardiola and could use another change of scenery:

ℹ️ João #Cancelo: Been told that his loan move to @FCBarcelona could be finalized at the end of this week! As all parties involved have almost agreed the deal. Last details to be clarified between the clubs now.



➡️ It’s a one-year-loan with an option to buy

➡️ Medical not yet… pic.twitter.com/tQ4tCb1LZ0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 23, 2023