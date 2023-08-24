Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Thomas Müller both stress patience to see the best of Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

Aside from the DFL-Supercup loss to RB Leipzig just hours after his official transfer from Tottenham Hotspur was complete, it’s been a dream start to life at Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. He capped off his Bundesliga debut with a goal and an assist in Bayern’s 4-0 win over Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion and he could’ve score more than once had it not been for a few decent saves from Jiří Pavlenka.

There’s a lot of different odds floating about as to just how many goals Kane will wind up scoring for Bayern across all competitions this season and even questions being asked if he’ll be able to break Robert Lewandowski’s single-season scoring record in the Bundesliga. His presence in Bayern’s squad is much more than just that, though, but he certainly will score lots of goals.

Only one matchweek has passed in the Bundesliga and both Thomas Müller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently shared the sentiment that there should be patience shown before the best of Kane is really seen. He still has plenty of time to continue to integrate with the squad and play alongside different sets of starting eleven selections from Thomas Tuchel.

“I basically find the type of player, the person, the overall package outstanding. But with the good starts please wait and see,” Müller said of his new teammate while attending the Sport Bild awards in Hamburg (via Abendzeitung). He’s urging fans to not get too carried away after only just one Bundesliga match with an attacking return from England’s captain, albeit against an opponent that could be and around the relegation zone come May.

Rummenigge shared Müller’s sentiment and was against the natural urge to talk about winning titles or how many goals Kane will end the season with after just one competitive match. “From Christmas there will be the first forecast. Until then, please keep the ball low,” he stressed, while adding that “we [Bayern] are all convinced that we have signed the right player (in Harry Kane).”

Looking ahead, Müller did say that there can be a level of security Bayern can feel with their ability to score with Kane at the tip of the attacking spear. The Raumdeuter himself might very well be starting alongside Kane against FC Augsburg, too, given the hamstring injury Jamal Musiala sustained in training. “This can be very good and we feel comfortable with Harry,” Müller reinforced.