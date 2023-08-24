Official: Tom Ritzy Hülsmann signs a professional contract until 2026 at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are making moves in the goalkeeper department. After the sale of Yann Sommer to Inter Milan and the temporary departures of Alexander Nübel and Johannes Schenk, the Bavarians signed Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv and have now tied down gigantic youth ‘keeper Tom Ritzy Hülsmann to a pro contract that runs until 2026:

Here is what the player said upon signing the contract (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia):

Signing a professional contract at FC Bayern is a big honor for me. I’d like to thank the club for their trust. Thanks also to all the coaches and employees on the Campus who supported me on the way here. Now it’s time for me to keep training hard and try to keep developing.

If there is one thing you should know about Hülsmann, it is that he is an eye-watering two meters tall or about 6’ 7”(!) which is around four inches taller than Manuel Neuer. The prospect of Hülsmann making it big at Bayern (pun intended) looks promising. Here is to hoping that he will become the next big thing in goal (pun again intended).