Daily Schmankerl: Harry Kane loves the “quality” at Bayern Munich; Bayern’s hunt for a defender rolls on; Eintracht Frankfurt eyeing Niclas Füllkrug: What’s next for Sergio Ramos?; Randal Kolo Muani to PSG gets closer; and MORE!

When Bayern Munich signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, it was a true gamechanger for the club.

After a couple of weeks in his new digs, Kane is very impressed with that he has seen.

“We got to train last week. We have fantastic players with a lot of speed, a lot of quality. I think we’ll adapt to each other and learn as each week goes on how we like to play. But of course four goals scored and no goals conceded in the first game is a great start. Hopefully we can keep that going,” said Kane.

Kane’s presence in the offense is going to open things up for the rest of the attacking group and his willingness to pass is only going to have a bigger positive effect on the squad. The fact that he seems to be happy with everything is just a bonus at this stage.

The amount of potential replacements for Benjamin Pavard is up to about half a dozen, but Bayern Munich has not made up its mind on who the Frenchman’s successor will ultimately be.

German outlet kicker had its own take on Bayern Munich’s potential pursuit of Lukas Klostermann, but there are no guarantees with any of the news so far:

In the search for a possible successor for Benjamin Pavard, who wants to transfer, FC Bayern has, according to media reports, targeted Lukas Klostermann. This is reported, among other things, by the “Münchner Abendzeitung” and the “Sportbuzzer” portal. Klostermann’s contract with RB Leipzig expires in the summer of 2024. In this transfer period, the Bundesliga club from Saxony could still receive a fee for the 27-year-old. FCB has allegedly already reached an agreement with Inter Milan in exchange for Pavard. The people of Munich will only finally agree to the transfer once a replacement has been found.

At this point, it really could be any of the candidates, but Klostermann is starting to feel like a longshot.

After downing Werder Bremen 4-0 in the Bundesliga opener, Bayern Munich will host FC Augsburg in a match that should not present much danger to Thomas Tuchel’s new-look squad.

Bayern Munich will be seeking to keep the good times rolling and to also build up a nice base of points early in the season. In past years, there has been a game (or two, or three) that has shocked Bayern Munich, caused an early season loss, and irritated the fan base.

If FC Augsburg wants to become the latest team to toss a little doubt into the mix for Bayern Munich, it will absolutely have its work cut out for it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Recapping Bayern Munich’s performance against Werder Bremen.

A review of where the teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

Some notables from FC Augsburg’s roster.

A look at who Thomas Tuchel might start this week.

A prediction on the match.

Eintracht Frankfurt is reportedly considering taking a run at Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug:

❗️Niclas Füllkrug is definitely on the list of @Eintracht - confirmed ✔️ As a possible replacement for Kolo Muani. First via BILD.



ℹ️ … as #SGE is an interesting option for the player! AC Milan & Füllkrug… pic.twitter.com/KzOgx3p7Ha — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 23, 2023

Perhaps the reason that Eintracht Frankfurt is looking so closely at Niclas Füllkrug is because Randal Kolo Muani is about to make a move to Paris Saint-Germain:

Paris Saint-Germain have their new proposal almost ready for Randal Kolo Muani. Negotiations are now expected to advance with Eintracht



Randal, pushing with Eintracht to make it happen as he agreed five year deal with PSG last week. pic.twitter.com/F2IBgVAhLW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

So Bayern Munich are off to a winning start in the Bundesliga, with Harry Kane scoring, assisting and generally having a great debut (if you ignore the Supercup — that never happened). Despite this, you get the impression that Bayern were not playing anywhere near their best football, struggling to create chances against Werder Bremen despite dominating proceedings. Meanwhile, movements happened in the transfer market as well.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss the following:

A recap of Harry Kane’s opening performance, and what could get better.

Is Thomas Tuchel going to give Thomas Müller the importance he deserves?

Why do coaches insist on using Jamal Musiala in the attacking midfield position?

Leon Goretzka’s performance scrutinized — what it means for Konrad Laimer under Thomas Tuchel.

What is going on between Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, Josip Stanisic, and Benjamin Pavard?

Should Bayern Munich bring in this new goalkeeper — what is the latest on Manuel Neuer?

Which teams can actually challenge Bayern this season? Looking at Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin, and others.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has made the move from VfB Stuttgart to West Ham:

Konstantinos takes in London Stadium and gives his thoughts on our win over Chelsea

Sergio Ramos is still looking for a new home and it could be at Galatasaray:

Despite his failed move to Besiktas, Sergio Ramos could still have a happy ending in Istanbul next season. Because the Turkish champions Galatasaray apparently shows interest in the central defender. According to a report by As, talks are already progressing and an agreement should no longer come as a surprise. However, Ramos will probably not give his commitment until next Wednesday at the earliest, because the Champions League is a prerequisite for his move. Gala is only one step away from that: In the playoffs, the lions meet Molde - first leg on Wednesday and second leg on Tuesday. Currently there are also differences about contract terms. The Spaniard, who is advised by his brother Réne Ramos, is said to demand 15 million euros for two years. However, the Istanbul team “only” wants to offer him a one-year contract with an option for another one and a salary of five million euros. Nevertheless, those responsible for the Turkish record champions are optimistic because they want to score points with their competitiveness. Because Ramos wants a big project, his home club Sevilla doesn’t want to bring him back, no one else from the top European leagues is interested in him and his wife Pilar Rubio doesn’t want to live in Saudi Arabia. Galatasaray is an obvious option. For coach Okan Buruk’s team, the 37-year-old would be the next top-class signing: Among others, Mauro Icardi made a permanent move to Cim Bom, Wilfried Zaha joined Gala on a free transfer and Hakim Ziyech came on loan.

Alphonso Davies keeps racking the awards and recognition this week:

Europe's Top 5 Leagues Team of the Week

Bayern Munich won 0-4 and all is right in the world and Thomas Tuchel will win the treble! Well, not quite.....and we will explain why in this podcast. Rayyan and Samrin discuss the following on this show: