Not everyone in Germany is thrilled by Bayern Munich signing Harry Kane

While the internet may give you the impression that all of Germany welcome the Harry Kane signing with open arms, that really couldn’t be further from the truth. While Bayern Munich and their fans are thrilled by the prospect of having him in the Bundesliga, fans of opposition teams are nowhere near as enthusiastic.

Take this banner from Werder Bremen, for instance:

Werder Bremen fans yesterday with a banner reading: "No player in the world is worth 100 million euros - Uli H.", referring to a statement made by Uli Hoeneß in 2019, which he contradicted now by signing Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/BSD9hP3fV2 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 19, 2023

It refers to a quote from Uli Hoeness from all the way back in the pre-pandemic stone age of 2019, where he said that spending €100 million on a single player would be unacceptable for Bayern Munich. Back then, Leroy Sane was the club’s chief transfer target, and the negotiations with Manchester City were at an impasse.

With Harry Kane, Bayern Munich have blown that €100 million figure out of the water, and folks in Germany are not thrilled. The Bremen fans’ banner may seem like sour grapes, but ultras across Germany have long been protesting the increased commercialization of the game that makes such deals possible.

It seems like they’re fighting a losing battle, with UEFA implicitly acknowledging that FFP is broken and the Premier League running away from the rest of Europe with their absurd TV deal — still, the ultras scene in Germany has a right to have their voices heard.

The question is whether anyone is listening.