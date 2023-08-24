 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Preview Show for Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg is LIVE! Check it out!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 7 — Harry Kane’s impact on Bayern Munich; Leroy Sané or Thomas Müller at the No. 10?; Josip Stanišić’s loan; Transfer rumors on Sané, Paul Wanner, and Ryan Gravenberch; plus MORE!

Another match weekend...isn’t it great?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Kaltern Weinbeisser Kaltern v FC Bayern München - Friendly Match Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich bagged a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in its Bundesliga opener and there was plenty to like about what we saw.

Moreover, Harry Kane gave everyone an idea of just how impact he can be as the Bavarians aim to add for trophies to their case this season. Given how much other news broke over the week, you know this episode is loaded, so let’s get to it:

  • Kane is everything many fans thought he could be — a dominant force.
  • Will Thomas Tuchel start Leroy Sané over Thomas Müller at the No. 10?
  • Josip Stanišić’s move is beneficial for him, but now Bayern Munich is scrambling.
  • Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch could both leave before the transfer window ends.
  • What gives on those rumors linking Leroy Sané to both FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 24 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works