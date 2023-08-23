Is there a surprise defender in the mix for Bayern Munich?

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, there is a new player in the mix to replace Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich.

However, Plettenberg did not name who that was as @iMiaSanMia captured the report:

According to @Plettigoal, there’s an (unnamed) candidate to replace Pavard with whom the club is in advanced talks and who’s likely to join. Can’t reveal the name yet, probably on Friday.

In related news, Michael Bridge of Football Daily reiterated the previous rumor we heard regarding Bayern Munich’s potential interest in Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap:

Bayern Munich want to sign Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap as a potential replacement for Benjamin Pavard



As for Pavard’s situation, Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) says that his seemingly imminent transfer to Inter Milan is not as cut-and-dry as some would hope. Bayern Munich’s executives want more money from the Italian club:

There’s still no total agreement between Bayern and Inter for Benjamin Pavard. Some of the bosses at Bayern want €40m plus add-ons. Inter’s bid since Monday is worth €30m plus add-ons. The current tendency is that Bayern will accept this offer, however the Frenchman still has no green light to leave as long as the club didn’t find an adequate replacement.

What happens from here is anyone’s guess, but some fans will be intrigued to see who the mystery man is that Plettenberg referenced.