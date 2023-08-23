Report: Thilo Kehrer is on Bayern Munich’s transfer radar

As Bayern Munich continues to search for different options to replace Benjamin Pavard on its roster, there is a new name in the rumor mill: West Ham defender and Germany international, Thilo Kehrer.

Kehrer, who has the capability to play as a right-back or a center-back, has a relationship with Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel and could be a fit (Editor’s Note: Yikes!) for what the Bavarians need to replace Pavard as he prepares for his impending move to Inter Milan:

Thilo Kehrer has emerged as a potential candidate for Bayern Munich in the club’s search for a versatile defender. Bayern are looking for a player who can play at centre-back and right-back like Pavard — and Kehrer ticks both boxes and is also well known to Thomas Tuchel, with whom he worked at PSG.

As noted above, Kehrer was on Paris Saint-Germain’s roster when Thomas Tuchel was in charge, but that will not be enough to reassure some Bayern Munich fans. Kehrer has had a disappointing run for the German national team and has often drawn the ire of supporters for those poor performances.

