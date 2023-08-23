Bayern Munich announces Jamal Musiala has a hamstring injury, no timeline for return

Bayern Munich have announced that Jamal Musiala has a hamstring injury, per a release on their official website.

Jamal Musiala is out of action for now after the midfielder sustained a muscle strain in his left hamstring in training. This was confirmed by a scan by the FC Bayern medical department.

This is a harsh blow to the team so early in the season, but it being August means that Musiala has time to slowly recover and make a comeback before major games need to be played. Hamstring injuries can be tricky — they are notorious for happening over and over — so Bayern Munich will need to take special care to make sure their golden boy doesn’t develop any lasting problems stemming from this one setback.

Depending on the severity of the injury (Bayern call it a “strain” which in medical terms is the lowest grade of hamstring tear) Musiala could be out for anything from three-to-four weeks to several months.

Meanwhile Benjamin Pavard, who is currently awaiting an imminent transfer to Inter Milan, missed training with a cold. Will that jeopardise his medical? We’ll have to keep an eye on him.

In Musiala’s absence, Thomas Müller will likely return to the starting XI at the attacking midfield spot, though there are some doubts about the 33-year-old’s fitness. If you want an idea of what a Müller-Kane pairing could look like, then check out our newest edition of the podcast, where we talk about how Thomas Tuchel could get so much more out of Harry Kane with a few simple changes to the setup. You can listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!