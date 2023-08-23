 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Preview Show for Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg is LIVE! Check it out!

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich’s home opener awaits!

FC Bayern München and Paulaner Photo Session Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

After downing Werder Bremen 4-0 in the Bundesliga opener, Bayern Munich will host FC Augsburg in a match that should not present much danger to Thomas Tuchel’s new-look squad.

Bayern Munich will be seeking to keep the good times rolling and to also build up a nice base of points early in the season. In past years, there has been a game (or two, or three) that has shocked Bayern Munich, caused an early season loss, and irritated the fan base.

If FC Augsburg wants to become the latest team to toss a little doubt into the mix for Bayern Munich, it will absolutely have its work cut out for it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

  • Recapping Bayern Munich’s performance against Werder Bremen.
  • A review of where the teams sit in the Bundesliga table.
  • Some notables from FC Augsburg’s roster.
  • A look at who Thomas Tuchel might start this week.
  • A prediction on the match.

