Bayern Munich’s options to replace Benjamin Pavard become clear, but time is ticking

Bayern Munich has some work to do.

Newcastle United v Southampton FC - Premier League Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

As the transfer window nears its closing, Bayern Munich is feverishly exploring all of its options to potentially replace Benjamin Pavard.

The versatile Frenchman is set for a transfer to Inter Milan, but Bayern Munich will not let him go until the club find an adequate replacement, who can fill the same type of role — a combination of a right-back and center-back.

Fabrizio Romano offered the latest update on the situation (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern have discussed Armel Bella-Kotchap, Lutsharel Geertruida and Lukas Klostermann as they look for a replacement for Benjamin Pavard. They’re taking their time, and once a replacement has been decided, Pavard will have the green light to undergo his Inter medical.

Bella-Kotchap has been closely linked to Borussia Dortmund, but Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg indicated that Bayern Munich could try to break that potential up:

❗️ Armel Bella-Kotchap is on the list of #FCBayern! Bosses have inquired about the 21 y/o German national as he’s a versatile defender. Internal discussions took place.

➡️ ABK has not yet a total verbal agreement with #BVB; Dortmund is considering a loan move.

Finally, Tz’s Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler offered another bit of news on the topic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Lutsharel Geertruida is definitely on Bayern’s list to replace Pavard, confirmed again. Bella-Kotchap is also being discussed. Lukas Klostermann is not a topic.

The rumors surrounding Bayern Munich and Bella-Kotchap could spark Borussia Dortmund to expedite its own pursuit of the Southampton 21-year-old, but with other good options on the table, Bayern Munich should be able to find a match in the coming days.

