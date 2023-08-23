Lothar Matthaus predicts Thomas Tuchel will lose the Bayern Munich dressing room

When Thomas Tuchel erupted in frustration following his side’s defeat to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup, the whole world was listening. The coach had no explanation for his team’s performance, making numerous inflammatory accusations at his players. According to Lothar Matthaus, the Bayern Munich squad will not take his statements kindly.

Writing for his column on Sky (via Sport Bild), Matthaus states that, “there were very critical statements by the coach after the game. They reminded me of last season. I am sure that this will cause a lack of understanding and shaking of the pros’ heads.”

Tuchel had gone on to say that Harry Kane “probably thinks” the team hadn’t trained for the last four weeks (via @iMiaSanMia).

“If he’s not careful,” writes Matthaus, “he won’t get through the dressing room as he should. This can quickly become dangerous for him. Overall, I was very surprised by his statements.”

The ex-Ballon d’Or winner also criticized Tuchel’s decision to let Kane play at all. At least the striker had more success in his subsequent game against Werder Bremen, where he scored and assisted from his first start.

Still, Tuchel has a lot left to do if he wants to get the most out of Kane, and this isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumblings of potential discontent behind the scenes at Bayern Munich. Other players like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka apparently have their issues with the coach, and there’s always Thomas Muller’s situation to consider.

Lothar Matthaus may have some iffy takes, but he is very much “plugged in” as far as his sources inside the team are concerned.

Is Tuchel going to last? Well you should go ahead and discuss that below. or maybe check out our newest podcast episode, where we discuss this very thing in-depth, along with several other major topics from the week. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!