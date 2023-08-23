Breaking: Fabrizio Romano reports Daniel Peretz to Bayern Munich is done

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich has finalized a deal for Maccabi Tel Aviv goalkeeper Daniel Peretz.

After about a week of speculation, it appears that Bayern Munich has locked in a third goalkeeper for its roster this season. Peretz is expected to be the third option behind the currently-injured starter Manuel Neuer and steady backup Sven Ulreich.

If correct, it looks like Bayern Munich paid €5 million, plus add ons for Peretz. In addition, Romano says that Bayern Munich will ink Peretz to a five-year deal as well:

Daniel Peretz to FC Bayern, here we go! Understand agreement now reached as late night deal done



Bayern will pay €5m fee plus add ons — five year deal.



Told medical will be end of the week as Peretz has to play for Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday… then travel to Munich. pic.twitter.com/HoHGMNXUMw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

It would be fair for some fans to question why this move was necessary given that Bayern Munich sold Yann Sommer, while also loaning away Alexander Nübel and Johannes Schenk. The Bavarians seemingly had three other players, who could have served the same role, but each had complications.

Sommer wanted a chance to start and was rumored to have a gentleman’s agreement with Bayern Munich to let him walk if he desired. Nübel seemingly wanted to move on from Bayern Munich as quickly as possible and could not take a loan to VfB Stuttgart fast enough. Finally, Schenk could have filled the role, but it seems like the club was not 100% comfortable with a player who has had that little first team experience potentially having to hold down the fort if Ulreich succumbed to an injury.