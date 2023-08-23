 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! A little bit late but our new podcast episode is now LIVE! Click here to listen to us ramble about Harry Kane, Thomas Tuchel, Muller, Stanisic, Pavard ... basically every major topic really.

Filed under:

Breaking: Fabrizio Romano reports Daniel Peretz to Bayern Munich is done

Here we go!

By CSmith1919 and zippy86
/ new
Germany v Israel - UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich has finalized a deal for Maccabi Tel Aviv goalkeeper Daniel Peretz.

After about a week of speculation, it appears that Bayern Munich has locked in a third goalkeeper for its roster this season. Peretz is expected to be the third option behind the currently-injured starter Manuel Neuer and steady backup Sven Ulreich.

If correct, it looks like Bayern Munich paid €5 million, plus add ons for Peretz. In addition, Romano says that Bayern Munich will ink Peretz to a five-year deal as well:

It would be fair for some fans to question why this move was necessary given that Bayern Munich sold Yann Sommer, while also loaning away Alexander Nübel and Johannes Schenk. The Bavarians seemingly had three other players, who could have served the same role, but each had complications.

Sommer wanted a chance to start and was rumored to have a gentleman’s agreement with Bayern Munich to let him walk if he desired. Nübel seemingly wanted to move on from Bayern Munich as quickly as possible and could not take a loan to VfB Stuttgart fast enough. Finally, Schenk could have filled the role, but it seems like the club was not 100% comfortable with a player who has had that little first team experience potentially having to hold down the fort if Ulreich succumbed to an injury.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 751 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works