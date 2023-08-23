Doubts linger on Bayern Munich’s potential move for RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann

With Benjamin Pavard’s move to Inter Milan on verge of going official, Bayern Munich is in the unenviable spot of needing to get one player, who can aptly play two positions if getting a like-for-like replacement of the Frenchman is the top priority.

RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann is one of the few potentially available on the transfer market, who can fit that bill. The advantage of Klostermann is that he already well-acclimated with the Bundesliga, is German (no language barrier!), and is already familiar with many of players at Bayern Munich through the German national team and the surplus of former RB Leipzig players on the roster.

Regardless, there is no consensus internally at Bayern Munich just yet on whether or not the club will pursue the 27-year-old per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Tobias Altschäffl, and Nico Linner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Lukas Klostermann’s name has been mentioned and discussed at Bayern, however there was no agreement at Bayern’s transfer committee as to whether the German international meets the required profile and whether he would really help the team. In addition, Leipzig are unwilling to sell any other key players, which makes the move even more unlikely.

The biggest doubt — which is not even mentioned — is just how much RB Leipzig would want for Klostermann as well. After a very active transfer window, Bayern Munich’s frugal side might be ready to take over.

There is not much time for Bayern Munich to figure things out and with Josip Stanišić already off on loan to Bayer Leverkusen, it would be unwise to leave such a massive hole in the depth chart as the grind of English weeks is not too far off.