Mohamed Simakan on Bayern Munich’s radar to replace Benjamin Pavard, RB Leipzig unwilling to sell

Bayern Munich have already reached an agreement worth a €30 million + a €3 million fee with Inter Milan for the transfer of Benjamin Pavard. It has become increasingly clear in recent weeks that the French international wanted to leave Bayern this summer, and he’ll now have his wish fulfilled, but Bayern needs a replacement.

Bayern Munich has also loaned out Josip Stanisic to Bayer Leverkusen, so depth at the right back position is all of the sudden running quite thin for Thomas Tuchel. As it stands, Noussair Mazraoui is the only natural right back left in the senior squad for Bayern.

There is already a list of potential candidates to replace Pavard, but Bayern need to act fast as the transfer window is quickly dwindling down. Both Lukas Klostermann and Lutsharel Geertruida have been names that have been mentioned, but RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan is also a player the club feel’s would fit the Pavard-esque profile.

Per Az’s Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke (via @iMiaSanMia), the Leipzig right-back could be a perfect fit for what Bayern is looking for, but it is unfortunately not likely that RB Leipzig would be willing to let another key player go this summer. RB Leipzig has already lost Dominik Szoboszlai, Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku, and Alexander Sorloth. They can’t afford to let anymore of their top talents leave before the summer window closes, nonetheless to Bayern as one of their direct Bundesliga rivals.

Simakan is also under contract with Leipzig through June 2027, so it would likely take a considerable fee to pry him away from Die Roten Bullen. He’s currently valuated at €25 million per Transfermarkt, which is slightly less than what Pavard is expected to bring back from Inter Milan. Leipzig would know the predicament Bayern is currently in with needing to replace Pavard, giving them leverage at the negotiating table, and then they would likely be in the same situation as Bayern is now in needing to have a replacement lined up before they good green-light a deal.